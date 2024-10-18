IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,972 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,787 shares of company stock worth $15,434,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

