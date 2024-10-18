IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 2,505 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

TWST opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,246 shares of company stock worth $1,829,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

