IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 3,815 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,404,000 after buying an additional 3,401,370 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 1,207,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after buying an additional 498,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.85. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

