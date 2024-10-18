IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

