IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $634,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEM. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

TEM opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

