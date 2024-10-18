IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys Shares of 1,090 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 120.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 83.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $215.63 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.28 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,787 shares of company stock valued at $352,178. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

