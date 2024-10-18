IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $10.23 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.79.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.