IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,774,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.