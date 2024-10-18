IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 788,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,195,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,997,782 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

