IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $233.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

