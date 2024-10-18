IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.61 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $406.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.08 and a 200-day moving average of $349.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $416.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

