IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.80 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $80.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

