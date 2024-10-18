IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.05 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Quarry LP raised its position in OneSpan by 860.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 872.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

