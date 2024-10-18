IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

