IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $66,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $69,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

