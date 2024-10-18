IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $1.96 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

