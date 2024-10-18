IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $263,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 294.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

