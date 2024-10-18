IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 9,101 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $26.32 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.