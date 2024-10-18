IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,959 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,693.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,066.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,700 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

