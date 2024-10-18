IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WELL opened at $130.74 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

