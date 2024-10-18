IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 12,241 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $11,749,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -449.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

