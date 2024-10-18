IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 13,508 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after buying an additional 346,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

