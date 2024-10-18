IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 20.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $222.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

