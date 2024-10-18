IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 242 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

