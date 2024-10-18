IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 263 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

