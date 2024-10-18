IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,416 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $310.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $312.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.44.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.