IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 371 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Pentair by 17.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

