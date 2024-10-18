IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 6,995 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.20% of Radware worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 7.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 16.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

