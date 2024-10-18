IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 700 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 657,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 159,485 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 565,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 446,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,495,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,740. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a PE ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

