IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $1.39 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $65.93 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Baird R W lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

