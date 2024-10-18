IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $373,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

