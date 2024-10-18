IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,947,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,018,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,024,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

