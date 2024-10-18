IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.19% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,087.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GLDD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.3 %

GLDD stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $804.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

