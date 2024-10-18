iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IXC opened at $41.57 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

