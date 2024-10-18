iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,069 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 6,759 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

