J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

