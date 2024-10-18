James O’boyle Sells 50,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

James O’boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 245,476 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.