James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 232.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2,512.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24,641.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. James River Group has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

