JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 201,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $12,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

