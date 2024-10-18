Jeff Kaminski Sells 27,500 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KB Home Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBH opened at $83.73 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 134.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

