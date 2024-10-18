Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

