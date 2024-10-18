JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.46. 38,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

