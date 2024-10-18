JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in JD.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.