JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

