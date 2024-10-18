JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPLD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

