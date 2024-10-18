Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 950,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kaltura by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kaltura by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

