Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $49.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

