Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

View Our Latest Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.