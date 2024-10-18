Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
