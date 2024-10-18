Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$41.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.22. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.16 and a 52-week high of C$44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 139.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

