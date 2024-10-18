Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 2.5 %

KC stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.00. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.